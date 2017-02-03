Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ankit Bathla to QUIT Thapki Pyar Ki post leap

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2017 06:23 PM

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is all set to take two consecutive leaps. The first being of seven months and the other will be of seven years.

A giant leap in the storyline of a show always brings about some major changes in terms of new entries and exits.  It seems like the saga has just begun for Thapki as Ankit Bathla who plays Dhruv, has decided to quit the show post leap.

The seven years leap in the show demands the leads to play parents and Ankit aka Dhruv is not ready to play a father to a five year kid. Hence he has put down his papers. However, we hear that the makers are yet to decide upon the fate of Dhruv’s character. Dhruv is a key character of the show and with Ankit’s exit, the makers may rope in a new face to carry forward the role.

When we contacted Ankit, he said, “It was a beautiful journey with Thapki and it’s just that I am not prepared to play father to a five year old kid now.  So that’s the reason I am taking a break from Thapki. I am looking forward to other possibilities outside.”

We wish you good luck Ankit.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates. 

Tags > Ankit Bathla, TV actor, quit, Thapki Pyar Ki, post leap,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest