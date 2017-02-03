Ankit Bathla to QUIT Thapki Pyar Ki post leap

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is all set to take two consecutive leaps. The first being of seven months and the other will be of seven years.

A giant leap in the storyline of a show always brings about some major changes in terms of new entries and exits. It seems like the saga has just begun for Thapki as Ankit Bathla who plays Dhruv, has decided to quit the show post leap.

The seven years leap in the show demands the leads to play parents and Ankit aka Dhruv is not ready to play a father to a five year kid. Hence he has put down his papers. However, we hear that the makers are yet to decide upon the fate of Dhruv’s character. Dhruv is a key character of the show and with Ankit’s exit, the makers may rope in a new face to carry forward the role.

When we contacted Ankit, he said, “It was a beautiful journey with Thapki and it’s just that I am not prepared to play father to a five year old kid now. So that’s the reason I am taking a break from Thapki. I am looking forward to other possibilities outside.”

We wish you good luck Ankit.

