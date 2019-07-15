Ankit Bathla set to play Arjun in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

MUMBAI: Be it a loveable chocolate boy or a cunning brother-in-law, Ankit Bathla has smoothly glided across different roles on Indian television. He is now all set to make a debut in the mythological genre as Arjun in &TV’s show Paramavatar Shri Krishna. Depicting the varied tales of Krishna's life, Paramavatar Shri Krishna will now be seen tracing the central story of the Mahabharata in its 20-year leap. Showcasing the fascinating tales of the 5 Pandavas, the show will also depict the journey of the powerful King Arjuna and highlight his spiritual relation with Lord Krishna.

Talking about exploring the new genre Ankit said, “I have always been fascinated with mythological tales since childhood and loved listening to them than watching or reading it myself. As an actor, I always wanted to work on a mythological show and portray a character of vital significance with a bold and strong personality. When the role of Arjun came by it was a perfect match. The name even today stands to be an exemplary example of courage, dedication, and self-belief. Arjun’s valour, diligence, and faith in Shri Krishna and accepting him as his philosopher and guide was a great turning point in the Bhagavad-Gita. Essaying the character of Arjun on screen is truly a dream come true for me. I have always admired him, and I am glad that I got this opportunity to portray him on screen. I do hope the viewers look forward to seeing this new chapter in the show and appreciate my work.”