Ankit Bhardwaj shares his experience shooting for ‘Mezbaan Zindagi’

31 Mar 2018 03:43 PM

Mumbai: Having appeared in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Ankit Bhardwaj has been missing from the small screens.

Wondering what the lad is upto, we contacted Ankit who informed us that he recently shot a music video under the banner of Zee Music Company.

Sharing details about the video and his experience shooting for the project, Ankit averred, “The video is titled Mezbaan Zindagi. It talks about how people are always dissatisfied with themselves without realizing that there are people who are living a difficult life than them. It narrates how the pursuit of happiness is in small things. I had shot for a music video prior to this and it hit 2.5 million views. I hence decided to do another one.

I had to shoot the video in the slums of Dharavi and I was surprised to see how 10 to 12 people share a small roof. They are still happy and making the best of what life has to offer. “

When we asked him about his acting career on the television front, Ankit told us that he was busy shooting for Bollywood movies.

He quipped, “I cannot reveal too many details about my films but I have shot for two movies. One is a Bollywood project while the other is a South film. They are big banner movies and I love my career progression.”

Take a look at his music video here:

Way to go Ankit!

