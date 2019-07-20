News

Ankit Gulati is excited about his role in Vish - A Poisonous Story

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Gulati is excited about his role in television show Vish - A Poisonous Story.

'I played a handicapped person in the show, Mohit Kothari. It was totally a new experience for me to play such a difficult role, as you need to act only with expressions. No movement or words can be used to express yourself. And now, I'm much happier and more excited because I'll be shown as having made a recovery in the show, and it will bring a lot of twists and turns. I also know the reality of my wife (Debina Bonnerjee), who is a poisonous woman and has aims to kill my family members,' Ankit said in his statement.

Ankit has also been seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani and Dr. Madhumati On Duty. In addition to being a talented actor, he is a fitness enthusiast.

Vish - A Poisonous Story is a supernatural fantasy drama. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, it talks about the revenge of a 'vishkanya'.

