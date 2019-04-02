Ankit Mohan aka Yuvi says goodbye to Naagin 3

View this post on Instagram
The Team , The project , The people I’ll miss the most !!! @singhranjankumar @chetan_hansraj @rakshandak27 @surbhijyoti @anitahassanandani @karishmaktanna @gandhi_aman_ @naveensharma10 @rohitchoudhary2701 @rupesh.kataria.r @simransachdevaofficial @pearlvpuri @puneett_chouksey @mithilsjain @sarafcharvi @heli_daruwala @pavitrapunia_ @mreenaldeshraj @amithdhawan @anusoru And last but not the least @rajattokas19 @balajitelefilmslimited @ektaravikapoor @muktadhond @creativekkay All I can say THANK YOU & A BIGHUG TO EVERYONE!!!! Thank you audience for loving yuvi and i wish to keep entertain you so see you soon with something big #bye #yuvi #naagin3 #colors
Which actress looks gorgeous in the bling outfit?
Do you like Mouni Roy's transformation?
Add new comment