Ankit Mohan aka Yuvi says goodbye to Naagin 3

: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 is one of the most popular supernatural television series. It stars actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, and Rajat Tokas in lead roles. The show enjoys a loyal viewership, and the cast has a huge fan following.As the narrative progresses, many twists and turns happen, and also, in the process, some the actors make an exit from the show as per the demand of the story.Recently, Chetan Hansraj who played the role of Andy in Naagin 3 bid goodbye to the show, and now Ankit Mohan, who was seen in the role of Yuvi, has quit the show.Ankit took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his entire team and wrote an emotional note."The Team , The project , The people I’ll miss the most !!! All I can say THANK YOU & A BIGHUG TO EVERYONE!!!! Thank you audience for loving yuvi and i wish to keep entertain you so see you soon with something big #bye #yuvi #naagin3,” read his caption.Check out his post here:Previously, Ankit was also seen in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Mahabharat, and Begusarai to name a few.