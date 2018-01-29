Home > Tv > Tv News
Ankit Mohan roped in for Colors’ Naagin 3

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 Jan 2018 05:36 PM

Mumba, 29 January 2018: The hot and brawny Ankit Mohan, who has everyone drooling over his sexy six pack abs and muscular body these days, is soon going to be making his comeback on the small screen.

Ankit has earlier been a part of TV shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Mahabharat, Kumkum Bhagya and was last seen in Begusarai.

According to our sources, the beefy actor has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited and well-liked show Naagin 3.

As we know, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri have been signed to play the lead roles while Karishma Tanna has joined the cast to play an important cameo. There is also a buzz about Ekta’s blue-eyed boy Rajat Tokas who has given a nod to be a part of Naagin season 3.

Now, Tellychakkar has found out that Ankit too has joined the team to play an important character in the show.

We tried reaching out to Ankit but he remained unavailable.

Naagin 3 also stars Pavitra Punia, Rakshanda Khan and Anita Hassanandani in main roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for further updates on Naagin 3 and your other favourite shows and actors. 

