Na Ana Is Des Laado, one of COLORS’ most popular socially relevant shows, is all set to win hearts with its new chapter Laado2. The show will soon return with Ammaji’s popular character being portrayed by Meghna Malik. The show is also welcoming an ensemble young cast with open arms, with Ankit Raj and Zalak Desai being chosen to be a part of the show.

Ankit Raj will be seen essaying the role of Ranbeer - a rich dad's spoilt son. He is someone who can get away with anything using the family name and riches. An absolute loafer and rogue, he is that child of the family who is never taken seriously.

Zalak Desai, who plays Ankit’s cousin in the show, will be seen portraying Komal’s character. A 20-year- old young girl who is very intellectual and bright, she loves music and films. Her life sees an undesirable twist when, at this fragile age, her marriage is fixed with a 50-year-old minister.

Both the characters have a lot to offer and will surely keep the viewers hooked.