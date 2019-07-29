News

Ankit Siwach takes a break from Manmohini due to THIS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Ankit Siwach, who plays the lead role in Zee TV’s Manmohini, has taken a break from the show due to health issues.

The actor has been under the relapse of dengue. Fans of the actor must be aware that he suffered from dengue in November last year. At the time when the makers of Manmohini were shooting for the first promo of the show before its launch in Jodhpur, Ankit had developed high fever. After the Jodhpur shoot, he was down with dengue.

Now, the actor is suffering from a relapse of the fatal disease and was also admitted in the hospital for three days. In an interview with Indiaforums, he said, “Yes, I’m suffering from a dengue relapse and have taken a small break from shoot. Doctor has advised for complete bed rest this time, as last time I was still shooting while I had dengue. However, I’m feeling better now and will resume shooting as soon as possible.

We wish Ankit a speedy recovery!

