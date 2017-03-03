Ankita and Sheena join Karan Mehra on SAB TV’s Khatmal-e-Ishque

SAB TV’s romcom drama Khatmal-E-Ishque is all set to roll out a new story.

As per media reports, Yeh Rishta... fame Karan Mehra, post his Bigg Boss stint will make his comeback with Khatmal-E-Ishque.

Now, Tellychakkar.com has more info for our readers for the same story.

As per our sources, joining Karan will be two beautiful TV actresses Ankita Sharma (Ashoka) and Sheena Bajaj (Thapki).

The story line will be a love triangle tale revolving around Karan, Ankita and Sheena.

As per the plot, Karan and Ankita will play a married couple and Sheena will portray the role of a zumba dance teacher. Later, as the story will progress, Karan will fall in love with Sheena.

How the trio deal with the complexities of love will be for viewers to see.

When we contacted Ankita, she shared, “Yes, I am in talks with the production house but things are yet to get finalize.”

Sheena on her part confirmed the news and said, “I am looking forward to shoot for the show as my character is going to be very interesting. I am playing a dance teacher and I can’t wait to explore my dancing skills.”

Khatmal-E-Ishque is produced by Garima Productions.

Are you excited to watch Karan back on TV?