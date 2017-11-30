Ankita is floored with beau Karan Patel’s performance in YHM!

Ankita Bhargava is one proud wife, we must say!

And why shouldn’t she be? Her husband, Karan Patel is one of the top and most adored actors on television today!

The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein produced by Balaji Telefilms on Star Plus recently went to Budapest for shooting an exquisite sequence and as the episodes are being telecast, Ankita is floored with Karan’s performance.

She mentioned in her Instagram post how Karan never discusses anything about the upcoming episodes of the show when they spend family time and it is only when she watches the telecast that she realizes how taxing work is for him.

Ankita also said that she has never seen anyone act so beautifully and that she is proud of Karan not only as his wife, but also as a fellow actor as he knows his craft internally and externally like no one else! She also wants him to break into the 70mm space this year.

Take a read at Ankita’s elaborate post below –

Kudos Karan!