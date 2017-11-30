Ankita is floored with beau Karan Patel’s performance in YHM!

Ankita Bhargava is one proud wife, we must say!
And why shouldn’t she be? Her husband, Karan Patel is one of the top and most adored actors on television today!
The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein produced by Balaji Telefilms on Star Plus recently went to Budapest for shooting an exquisite sequence and as the episodes are being telecast, Ankita is floored with Karan’s performance.
She mentioned in her Instagram post how Karan never discusses anything about the upcoming episodes of the show when they spend family time and it is only when she watches the telecast that she realizes how taxing work is for him.
Ankita also said that she has never seen anyone act so beautifully and that she is proud of Karan not only as his wife, but also as a fellow actor as he knows his craft internally and externally like no one else! She also wants him to break into the 70mm space this year.
Take a read at Ankita’s elaborate post below –
We never get our work back home with us! We rarely discuss the show or new tracks or talk Tv when we sit as a family! So only when I see his telecast is when I realise how difficult or taxing his day at work would have been! Cos the man who comes back home every night after work is a total Chiller and looks as relaxed as a Monk! But the last Few episodes,Specially since the Budapest telecast.... I have never seen ANYONE,I repeat ANYONE act so beautifully on screen! The way @karan9198 has made a concoction of Vulnerability, Amusement, Confusion, Irritation, Romance, Past Memories, Visions Of Old And New life and yet Maintained #ramanbhalla ‘z Anger, Attitude and Ego.... Is sheer treat to watch! His inner monologues,His Improvs,His mere silence... Has taken not just #YHM but Television to a very respectable stature! Im proud of him not just cos I’m his wife,But also as a fellow actor, Cos he knows his craft internally and externally like No One Else! So yes My Love,U deserve all the love that ur getting and also THE BIG SCREEN with meaningful cinema! I want U to kick some #bigscreen ass this year!
Kudos Karan!
