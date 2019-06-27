Ankita Lokhande becomes Mastani: The video will leave you flabbergasted

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is a well-known film and television actress who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in 2009 with Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta and became a household name for her performance in the soap. This year, she made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Audience love her for her acting skills. However, along with acting, she is also good when it comes to dancing. She showcased her dancing talent in different reality shows and awards shows.



Speaking about her dance, Ankita recently shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone's popular song Deewani Mastani from the film Bajirao Mastani. She danced gracefully to the tunes of the song. Clad in a red nauvari saree, she looked gorgeous while dancing. She performed on the song for an award function.

Ankita captioned the video as, “Dance Performance at #56thmaharashtrastatefilmawards #ankitalokhande #dancedance.”



Take a look below.