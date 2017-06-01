Ankita reminisces her debut show Pavitra Rishta as it turns eight!

She is one damsel who isn’t in distress. She is filled with talent; she is super cool and one of the most popular faces on Indian television.

Who else could we be talking about, other than the gorgeous Ankita Lokhande!

Eight years ago, on this date (1 June), Zee TV brought ‘Pavitra Rishta’ to the audience that went on to be the most watched daily soap. And the cast became an ensemble for their top notch performances!

The lead cast of the show included Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput who played Archana and Manav.

And no doubt that it’s special for Ankita, as it was her debut show on Indian television!

Today, Ankita posted a picture on her Instagram account in remembrance, and gratitude to the show that gave her career the biggest head-start:

1st June 2009 PVR my baby u will always be close to my heart .. today u r 8yrs old .. thanku for every single thing u gaveARCHANA DESHMUKH I love u forever ..aasman main jab tak Sitaare rahenge hum ek dusere ke sahare rahenge nazdikiya yaa ho duriyaa bass pyaar hi rahega darmiyaan pavitra rishta tere mere Mann ka#happy8yearsof pavitrarishta#wattajourney#memoriesforlife#pvrfamily A post shared by ASL (@lokhandeankita) on May 31, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Well, we surely can connect with her emotions! As readers would know, Pavitra Rishta also got together Sushant and Ankita, who dated each other during the course of the daily. Having each other's back throughout, the couple reached great heights. They even went strong after Sushant quit to pursue his filmy dreams while Ankita continued to be a part of drama. It was only recently that the duo split.

We hope to see you back on-screen soon, Ankita!