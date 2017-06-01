Hot Downloads

Tv > Tv News
News

Ankita reminisces her debut show Pavitra Rishta as it turns eight!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jun 2017 05:03 PM

She is one damsel who isn’t in distress. She is filled with talent; she is super cool and one of the most popular faces on Indian television.

Who else could we be talking about, other than the gorgeous Ankita Lokhande!

Eight years ago, on this date (1 June), Zee TV brought ‘Pavitra Rishta’ to the audience that went on to be the most watched daily soap. And the cast became an ensemble for their top notch performances!

The lead cast of the show included Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput who played Archana and Manav.

And no doubt that it’s special for Ankita, as it was her debut show on Indian television!

Today, Ankita posted a picture on her Instagram account in remembrance, and gratitude to the show that gave her career the biggest head-start:

Well, we surely can connect with her emotions! As readers would know, Pavitra Rishta also got together Sushant and Ankita, who dated each other during the course of the daily. Having each other's back throughout, the couple reached great heights. They even went strong after Sushant quit to pursue his filmy dreams while Ankita continued to be a part of drama. It was only recently that the duo split.

We hope to see you back on-screen soon, Ankita! 

Zee TV, Ankita Lokhande, Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput

