Ankita suffers a miscarriage, Barkha-Vikas get emotional, Shakti feels nostalgic, Asmita under the weather and other Telly updates

It's a new week and we are back with yet another bunch of telly updates. Today's telly updates is filled with a mixture of remorse, nostalgic moments .

Ankita Bhargava suffers a miscarriage

Currently wooing the audience by his charm in Star Plus’ YHM as Raman Bhalla, Karan Patel recently shared the news about him and wife Ankita Bhargava expecting a child and the fans seemed simply ecstatic and congratulated the couple.

There is an unfortunate incident that has occurred in the actor’s life. Ankita Bhargava suffered a miscarriage, informed her father Abhay Bhargava to a leading newspaper.

The couple were attending a prestigious award function in Bangkok when Ankita had the miscarriage. The couple has been married for three years now and we wish Ankita, Karan and their family happiness.

Vikas Gupta gets emotional; thanks Colors’ Bigg Boss

One cannot predict what life has in store for you. Producer cum creator Vikas Gupta who was a part of Colors’ Bigg Boss season 11 couldn’t have thought or imagined that he will go on to become a big name not only in India but internationally also.

Vikas was in Thailand hosting IIFA awards 2018 and he had an ultimate fan moment. Vikas took to his Instagram handle and shared his experience. Checkout the post shared by Vikas-

Barkha Sengupta gets emotional; bids adieu to the cast of Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se

The stunning beauty who was seen in SAB TV’s Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se, Barkha Bisht Sengupta shared an emotional message with her fans on the show going off-air.

Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se was the remake of the original Shrimaan Shrimati. The show was loved by the fans initially but did not fetch the desired ratings at all.

Barkha Bisht Sengupta aka Prema Shalini posted an emotional parting message with her fans on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the post.

Sharhaan Singh to be a part of Zee TV’s Ye Teri Galiyaan!

Zee TV's upcoming show Yeh Teri Galiyaan starring Manish Goplani and Vrushika Mehta is all set to go on floors and is creating quiet the buzz as the audience responds to the first look of the show. The cast includes Renee Dyani, Shubhangi Latkar and Kkashish Duggal and now sources confirm that there will be a new addition to the line-up.

Actor Sharhaan Singh known for his stupendous acting in Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and others will be a part of the show. He will be playing the character of the father of the young kid who will grow up to be Vrushika's character.

Mahika Sharma to enter Nimki Mukhiya

Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya has been receiving quite a lot of appreciation for its out-of-the-box content and has been an audience favorite ever since its launch. Newbie Mahika Sharma is all set to enter the Star Bharat show wherein her entry will add all the spice to the upcoming track. Asmita Sood down because of weather; continues shooting

Mumbai weather has been bad and there is nothing much that anyone can do about it because well, it does in fact not go away too easily. And, what is worse is more often than not, it takes a toll over the health.

Asmita Sood, who is currently seen in Sony TV's Dil Hi To Hai has been under the weather. Asmita is suffering from running cold and fever. The change in the weather has taken a toll over the actress' health.

Shakti Arora takes a walk down the 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi' memory lane!

Colors’ show that was much loved and adored by the fans starring Shakti Arora and Radhika Madan in lead roles completed 4 years two days ago.

Shakti Arora who played the role of Ranveer in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi took it his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of clicks from the show that took us on a walk down the memory lane. Take a look at the post shared by Shakti Arora.

Checkout what Gurmeet Choudhary is scared of..

Ever since the handsome telly town actor Gurmeet Choudhary has been off the fiction space on TV, his fans have been missing him a lot.

Gurmeet has been a part of a bunch of Bollywood movies and the charmer continues to give sporadic appearances at several award functions. Recently Gurmeet performed amazingly at a prestigious event, wherein the actor performed a daredevil stunt.

Gurmeet took it to his Instagram handle and talked about what he is scared of with his family of fans.

Inspite of heavy downpour Bhagyashree & Aman Verma reach Madh Island to shoot for a commercial

As it is said, life in Mumbai never stops. Actor, Bhagyashree shot for a commercial for Balaji Construction Company (BCC) with Aman Verma alongwith child actor Vivaan Jain and Anjali despite the heavy downpour. Commercial is directed by Prabhakar Shukla.

"I have worked with Prabhakar Shukla as well as Aman earlier also. And story board was fun. Rain was pouring down but a commitment is a commitment. So yes we both reached and shot,” shares Bhagyashree.

Amit Behl plays Vatsyayan in Kabir Sadanand’s web series O Vatsyayana

Director and actor Kabir Sadanand is back with yet another fun web series called ‘ O Vatsyayana’ which has a very out-of-the-box concept, giving us a breather from contrived saas-bahu weepathons on cable networks.

After ‘Married Woman Diaries’ and ‘Virgin Woman Diaries’ that garnered over 50 million views, this is Kabir’s third web series.

‘O Vatsyanana’ is a modern take on Kamasutra, in which the protagonist of the show, played by renowned theatre, TV actor Amit Behl, will be seen as a suited booted Vatsyayana, writer of Kamasutra who is on earth to help solve problems of married couple.

On playing such a titular role in the web series Amit Behl says, “The experience was surreal. Kabir offered me an out of the box, wacky character to play, and I had a blast playing Vatsyayana. There’s a certain kind of youthfulness in the concept of the series and everyone has given their best. I felt fifteen years younger once I finished the shoot.”

The cast also includes a talented lot with RJ Prince, Nishant Shandaliya, model Priyanka Karunakaran and Naina Singh.

Releasing in July, the series will stream on YouTube Channel of Frogs Lehren.