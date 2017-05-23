Ankitta's Bhangra videos will make you dance too!

We all have our passions; something that drives us!!

Similarly, talented beauty Ankitta Sharma, who is currently seen as Naina in Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is a dance enthusiast and loves Bhangra.

The bubbly actress, who hails from Punjab, never misses a chance to dance on the beats of Punjabi songs, and share the videos with her fans on her Instagram account.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Ankitta shared with us, “I am a hardcore Punjabi, and Bhangra and Giddha are the main dance forms in Punjab. I love Giddha too but I enjoy doing Bhangra more. It’s mostly the men who do Bhangra there, and only few girls can pull of Bhangra steps so well. I can do that and I really enjoy doing that. I also used to do Bhangra in my college fests.”

We also asked Ankitta about her Insta videos on Bhangra, where she always mentions that she is missing it majorly. “It's major missing for me because I used to do a lot of Bhangra when I was in Chandigarh. My friend has a dance academy so I used to shoot my videos and post it on social media. My fans used to love those videos and they usually got viral, and get a lot of views. So I used to enjoy that a lot but I am not able to do that here because of lack of time. But whenever I get a little time in between shoots, I shoot videos in my make up room.”

“I get a lot of feedback, and fans flood my inbox with requests whenever I am a little late in posting the videos. There are Swabhimaan fans of course, but there are some people, who only wait for my dance videos. They also send me special song requests. I can’t fulfill everyone’s wishes but I do make sure that I regularly post these videos,” she continued.

Out of curiosity, we also asked her if she manages to enjoy Bhangra with her co-stars on sets. She replied, “Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) di loves to dance but she is little conscious about it. I have performed with her in the show but off-screen it has never happened. Everyone has their own way to spend their leisure time on sets. Some like to rest or spend time chatting, however, I enjoy dancing.”

Have a look at her Bhangra videos –

Patti naiyo jaani kudi khang khang k ;) A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on May 18, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

After a long time, a little something that I could make.. #BhangraEmpire #PunjabiSwag #NaiHattdi A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

#BhangraLover A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Major missing these days! #Bhangra A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:49am PST

Way to go girl!!!