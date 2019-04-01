News

Annie Singh makes her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Medically Yours

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 04:03 PM
MUMBAI: ALTBalaji is on a roll. With so many new projects coming up, the viewers are in store for seat-gripping content.

TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about ALTBalaji bringing a new web-series titled Medically Yours. The makers have roped in actor–dancer Shantanu Maheshwari to play the lead role. The series will also feature Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in a pivotal role (Read here: Shantanu Maheshwari and Subha Rajput in ALTBalaji’s next). Dil Hi Toh Hai fame Bijay Anand will have an important role to play in it. TV actor Manas Adhiya, who has been a part of Naagin and was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat, has been roped in opposite Subha in the series.

Medically Yours is directed by Abhijit Das and will go on floors soon.

The latest update is that Colors’ 24 fame Annie Singh will play the role of an educational officer.

The gorgeous actress played an agent in 24 and has been a part of Savdhaan India. She confirmed the news with us and said, ‘Yes I am playing the role of Ojeeta, who is an educational officer.’

Annie enthusiastically shared, ‘I am excited for the series to go on floors, as this is my digital debut, and what better than being a part of the Balaji family. I am excited for the web series and audience response.’

Annie even shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the web series. Have a look!



We wish Annie good luck for Medically Yours and other upcoming projects!
Tags > ALTBalaji, web series, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Shantanu Maheshwari, Abhijit Das, Annie Singh, TellyChakkar, Savdhaan India,

