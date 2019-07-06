Annup Sonii wants to play 'hardcore gangster'

Actor Annup Sonii is happy as people are appreciating him for his negative role in the new web series "Bombers". The "Balika Vadhu" actor has now shown interest in playing a "hardcore gangster".

"For an actor, it is very important to get appreciated for whatever work we do. But for me, the good part is that people appreciated me for the negative role. People have normally seen me playing good and positive roles," the "C.I.D." actor said in a statement.

Talking about acting on different platforms, Annup said: "I'm really happy to be on different platforms like web, television and films. I also do theatre. As an actor, there cannot be any difference in acting on any of the platforms and you have to be honest with performance. The difference is in the technique. The content also makes a lot of difference in performance."

He feels that doing a variety of roles is good for every actor.

"An actor should keep on experimenting with looks and roles. I have done almost all kinds of roles, but I think I haven't played the role of a gangster. So if I get a chance, I would like to play a hardcore gangster, " he said.

As for his upcoming projects, Annup has feature films like "Prasthanam", a Netflix original movie and a web series by the makers of "Baahubali".

(Source: IANS)