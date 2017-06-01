Hot Downloads

Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Sahil Uppal

One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Anooj Kapoor joins Dheeraj Kumar's Creative Eye

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jun 2017 06:52 PM

Veteran director, producer and actor Deeraj Kumar’s production venture Creative Eye Limited (CEL) has successfully produced many television content in all genres including mythology, family drama, reality shows as well as comedy.

And now in order to take it to greater heights, the producer has welcomed Anooj Kapoor as Creative and Business Head in his company. Anooj, as readers would know is the man behind the success of SAB TV, and made it a leading brand.

Talking about the same, Dheeraj told media, “The vast creative experience of Anooj, as well as his business acumen, shall add another feather in the cap of Creative Eye Limited."

Regarding his decision to join CEL, Anooj said to the portal, "CEL is one of the most well-known and experienced players in the media business. I am looking forward to directly creating some exciting television content, apart from exploring new opportunities across the verticals of films, digital and animation content." 

Good luck Anooj!

 

Tags > Deeraj Kumar, Creative Eye Limited (CEL), SAB TV, Anooj Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top