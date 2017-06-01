Anooj Kapoor joins Dheeraj Kumar's Creative Eye

Veteran director, producer and actor Deeraj Kumar’s production venture Creative Eye Limited (CEL) has successfully produced many television content in all genres including mythology, family drama, reality shows as well as comedy.

And now in order to take it to greater heights, the producer has welcomed Anooj Kapoor as Creative and Business Head in his company. Anooj, as readers would know is the man behind the success of SAB TV, and made it a leading brand.

Talking about the same, Dheeraj told media, “The vast creative experience of Anooj, as well as his business acumen, shall add another feather in the cap of Creative Eye Limited."

Regarding his decision to join CEL, Anooj said to the portal, "CEL is one of the most well-known and experienced players in the media business. I am looking forward to directly creating some exciting television content, apart from exploring new opportunities across the verticals of films, digital and animation content."

Good luck Anooj!