Another shocker for Dhanak in Gathbandhan

11 Aug 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Savitri is creating trouble in Dhanak and Raghu's romance. Meanwhile, Dhanak gets shocking news.

Dhanak finds out that Savitri's husband, that is, Raghu's father is still alive.

Dhanak does not understand why Savitri has lied to Raghu and the world about her husband and thus investigates the matter.

Dhanak then learns that Raghu is not actually Savitri's son but an orphan. Savitri has accepted him and raised him like her son.

Will Dhanak reveal this shocking truth to Raghu?

