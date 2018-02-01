Anshu Malik gears up to play a double role for Vighnaharta Ganesha

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: Actors face a lot of challenges when it comes to their characters that they play onscreen.

Talented actress Anshu Malik, who is seen as goddess Lakshmi in Sony TV’s popular mythological drama Vighnaharta Ganesha (Contiloe), is set to play a double role in the upcoming sequences.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming sequences, Anshu will be seen essaying the role of Lakshmi and Alakshmi, who will be introduced as the elder sister of Lakshmi and has a negative side.

The story ahead will unfold the fact why Lakshmi and Ganesha are worshipped together.

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Anshu, she confirmed the news with us and commented, “I am quite excited to play Jyestha Devi or Alakshmi as she has a grey shade to her character. I researched well to know her characteristics, mannerisms and appearance that made me realize that Devi Lakshmi is very beautiful and serene but Devi Jyeshtha is quite opposite to her. I worked hard for this role by talking in a weird manner with head tilted and walking in different ways by taking my own videos at home.”

“I remember the day when they showed me the final look, I found it quite scary. I was eager to play as there is a lot to play with the role. I was given prosthetic on my face and body for the first time to give me the old and wrinkled feel which took me one and a half hour to do and 45 minutes to remove it,” she added.

Playing a double role required a lot for efforts for Anshu. Talking about the same, she further continued, “Our director Ranjan sir has been very helpful in guiding me and explained everything. I had to change my voice in dialogue delivery to match it with my look. I quickly got into the skin of the character which was fun. I was scaring everyone around on sets. I had to eat a lot of chocolate for the shot. Everything came out really nice and I am happy with the outcome and hope the audience will like it too.”

Getting into the skin of the role of Jyestha Devi, also turned out to be a learning experience for Anshu. She further revealed to us, “During the course of my research in essaying the role, I stumbled upon some myths which need to be dispelled. Jyestha Devi is quite misunderstood. She is to be worshipped along with other goddesses and not shunned. She is not a creator of poverty but rather ensures that poverty never enters the life of her devotees and believers.”

