Anshuman Malhotra and Priyamvada Kant to play the lead roles in Tenali Raman

After reporting about Sana Amin Sheikh bagging the lead in Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bole and Suhani Si Ek Ladki going off air, we have another exclusive news.

As readers would remember, Tellychakkar.com had reported about Contiloe launching its next project on SAB TV. Based on Cartoon Network’s ‘The Adventures of Tenali Raman’, the humourous tales with a message, would once again come alive on TV screens.

Sources confirm with us that youth sensation Anshuman Malhotra, and the petite beauty Priyamvada Kant have been roped in to play the lead roles.

As per credible sources Anshuman will enact the titular role of the Telugu poet known for his knowledge and wit, while Priyamvada will play his wife.

Shared a source, “Both the actors will break their young, smart, sexy image with this hatke project. The makers are currently finalising the supporting cast and the shoot will begin from next month.”

As already reported by us, the show will air post IPL.

While Anshuman remained unavailable to comment, Priyamvada refused to talk about it.

We have dropped a text message to producer Abhimanyu Singh but did not receive any revert till the article was put to bed.

