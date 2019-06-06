Antara to enter Akshat's bedroom as his wife in Guddan Tumse, Malhar shattered in Tujhse Hai Raabta, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Shivani and Sameer’s ‘dreamy romance’

In the upcoming episode, Shivani, who has a crush on Sameer, flirts with him at the Christmas party. Before that, she visualizes herself romancing Sameer. She is in a bride's avatar, and Sameer comes close to her. Later, the two have an eye-lock moment.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara to enter Akshat's bedroom as his wife

In the upcoming episode, Antara assumes Guddan to be a wedding planner for Revati’s wedding. Meanwhile, there is huge confusion with Antara starting to behave as a wife would with her husband.

RadhaKrishn: Krishn to swallow fire created by Kans’ demon

In the upcoming episode, Kans gets to know of the guests arriving for Radha and Krishn’s wedding ceremony in the Munjavan forest. He decides to create another obstacle for Krishn by sending his demon Shakhchoor to create a forest fire and block the path of the guests. On seeing this, Krishn swallows the entire forest fire, clearing the path for the guests.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya coincidental meet after 20 years

In the upcoming episode, Abhi gets into action to catch the thief. Meanwhile, Pragya is also determined to catch the man.

And this leads to the exciting meeting of Abhi and Pragya after 20 years.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar shattered

In the upcoming episode, Malhar and Kalyani try their level best to rescue Anupriya but eventually fail. Atharv forces Kalyani to dress up for the engagement ceremony. Kalyani wears a revealing gown, and Malhar lashes out at Atharv. Kalyani and Atharv exchange rings, shocking Malhar. He is shattered and wonders how to stop this marriage.