Antara plots Guddan's wardrobe malfunction in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

17 Aug 2019 08:36 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for an interesting twist in the upcoming episode.

Guddan and Antara are competing with each other and have a dance challenge.

Both of them have to perform on Ghoomar from Padmavat, and Guddan is determined to defeat Antara.

However, Antara also wants to win the challenge by hook or by crook. She thus thinks of a dirty trick.

Antara tampers with Guddan's dress and plans a wardrobe malfunction to insult her in front of all and make her lose the competition.

And she succeeds in doing this.

How will Guddan react?

Stay tuned to know.

