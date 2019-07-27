News

Antara's dirty condition to get Guddan remarried in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

27 Jul 2019 02:08 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for new twist and drama.

Guddan's all attempts to prove Antara's truth flops and she had been proved wrong in front of all.

Dadi even lose faith over Guddan and Antara's plan had got successful, while here Antara and Akshat's wedding is planned.

Antara comes to Guddan with a condition and asks her to marry an old man, Guddan bursts at Antara.

Antara tells Guddan that if she will not marry that man, then she will kill Akshat after marriage as she only interested in money.

Guddan very well knows that Antara can do that as she is too cruel, will Antara get ready to marry that man just to save Akshat's life.

