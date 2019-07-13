News

Antara's pregnancy to finish AJ-Guddan's love story in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: ZEE TV’s popular soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is witnessing a really heartbreaking track with the entry of a new villain in Akshat and Guddan's love life.

Antara is turning out to be a major hurdle in Akshat and Guddan's love story.

The time is not far when she will cunningly trap Akshat in such a worse situation that he will be compelled to accept Antara.

Akshat and Guddan are about to confess their love that Antara will announce her pregnancy with Akshat.

And this will leave Akshat and Guddan stumbled to hell.

Antara will play her evil trump card and thus Akshat will get stuck in a dilemmatic situation.

Antara will also prove her unborn child to be of Akshat’s after the night they spent together.

It will be interesting to see if Akshat and Guddan will be able to backfire Antara's plan. Or will Antara end their love story completely?

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Zee TV, Guddan, Akshat, Antara, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written update, TellyChakkar,

