The recent episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Drama Company had super singers- Anu Malik and Altaf Raja with the stunning Raveena Tandon as their guests. It was a spectacular night with Anu Malik’s shayaris and Altaf Raja’s superb performance on his songs.

Surprising as it looked when Anu Malik met his body double which Krushna Abhishek enacted whereas Sugandha Mishra acted like Altaf Raja enthralling the audience with their performances. It was a perfect match for them when Sugandha Mishra performed on different songs with Altaf Raja and Anu Malik was surprised with Krushna Abhishek’s shayaris for him. It was a fun moment when Anu Malik was seen pulling Sudesh Lehri’s legs while he was performing his act.

A source from the set revealed,” A perfect match for a singer and for a composer. Krushna Abhishek and Sugandha Mishra’s performance surprised the guests and they have made some good memories.”



