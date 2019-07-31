News

Anu Malik to be seen on the stage of Superstar Singer with lyricist Sameer Anjaan

31 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer, the kids singing reality show has become one of Indian television’s favourite non-fiction show with the immensely talented young artists who aspire to become household names in the Indian music industry. The show also has a lot of star power with the judges of the being music industry icons Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and their list of celebrity guest stars such as Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. The latest additions to the list are the ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ composer Anu Malik and ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se’ lyricist Sameer Anjaan.

In the show, the composer-lyricist duo will be seen moulding the young singers to become the best artist be are meant to be. Salman Ali and his team will be seen performing Anu Malik’s famous song ‘Tumse Mil Ke Dil Ka’ as a qawwali, to which the composer applauds by climbing onto the highest point on the set. Later, Sameer Anjan reveals about his crush on Alka Yagnik. 

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club

