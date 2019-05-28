Anu Malik to judge Indian Idol Season 11?

MUMBAI: After the great response to season 10, the biggest singing reality show Indian Idol will be back with a brand new season.

The show has given a platform to many aspiring signers and become a source of entertainment for millions of viewers who enjoyed the blend of singing, emotions, and host Manish Paul’s camaraderie with the contestants and judges.

TellyChakkar has learned that Sony Entertainment Television plans to roll out the eleventh season towards the end of this year. And the first name that has been tossed in the air is of talented singer and music director Anu Malik.

Our sources inform that the makers at Fremantle are considering Anu Malik to judge the forthcoming season of Indian Idol.

However, Anu Malik had stepped down from the jury panel in the last season after he had been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women amidst the #MeToo movement raging across the country.

He later gave a statement mentioning, 'I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show. The channel has been kind to agree for the same.'

Later, playback singer Javed Ali replaced him.

Now, with time passing, Anu has not been proved guilty, and the production house is keen to have him on board again.

Also, we have heard that Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will probably continue to be part of the judging panel.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!