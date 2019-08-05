Anuj Kohli, Vin Rana love discussing work

MUMBAI: Actors Anuj Kohli and Vin Rana have been friends since their school days, and now they love discussing work with each other.



Anuj says he has seen friends competing with each other when they have same interest and passion.



"One achieves success and the other keeps struggling, this creates differences between them. But me and Vin stay away from such kinds of competitions. We have been friends since school days.



"We were friends in Delhi, and shared the same passion and respect for acting and the entertainment industry. He got a break in the industry before me. But I was never jealous about it," said the "Guddan -- Tumse Na Ho Payega" actor.



Both have good careers now and their friendship has grown even stronger.



"We love discussing work, sharing acting tips...It's nice to have a bro in this busy life," Anuj said.



Vin is known for featuring in TV shows like "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Kawach Mahashivratri".