Anuj Sachdeva and Additi Gupta locked for Bin Bulaaye Mehmaan season 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
Dharini Sanghavi
20 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Popular actors Anuj Sachdeva and Additi Gupta has now been confirmed to star in second season of 'Bin bulaye Mehmaan' for the popular YouTube channel Shitty Ideas Trending.

The series will also feature Yash Sinha. The channel owned by actor and producer Chhavi Mittal and her husband filmmaker Mohit Hussein, has been a successful dishing out comedy episodics on mostly husband wife relationships.

The season one of 'Bin Bulaye Mehmaan' was a hit with over a million views per episode. It starred Manasi Parekh and Sukant Goel alongside Pooja Gor and Pracheen Chauhan.

Talking about working in this YouTube series, Sachdeva seems all excited and shared. “I have watched some of the work of what Shitty Ideas does and they are really hilarious. I enjoy the kind of comedy they do. Glad to be a part of it and glad to spread some cheer around.”

The series will be on air in March.

