Anuj Sachdeva to appear in web series 'Breathe'

Actor Anuj Sachdeva has joined hands with actors R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh to star in the upcoming web series "Breathe".



"I am extremely happy, but also nervous to be part of this web series," Anuj, best known for his roles in TV shows like "Sabki Laadli Bebo" and "Swaragini", said in a statement.



"The story is very interesting and I am getting to work with seasoned actors which is certainly a career high for me. Web series is gaining a lot of momentum in this country right now and it feels good to be part of this new transition," he added.



Talking about his role, Anuj said: "All I can say is I play the role of a painter. That's a first for me."



Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma, "Breathe" will be aired on Amazon Prime.

