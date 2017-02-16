Anuj Saxena surrenders before court in connection with graft case

Actor Anuj Saxena, who was seen in TV soaps like Kumkum and Kkusum, has finally surrendered in connection with the graft case in which co-accused and senior bureaucrat B K Bansal, his wife and children committed suicide last year.

The actor was asked by the Delhi High Court to surrender by February 17 and as per media reports, he surrendered on Thursday.

According to CBI, Anuj had played a direct role in bribing Bansal to ensure that he does not order an SFIO inspection against his company on charges of illegal collection of Rs 175 crore from 24,000 investors, diversion of funds to companies abroad and not filing returns on time, media reports say.

On July 16, 2016, CBI arrested Bansal for allegedly accepting bribe from the pharmaceutical company.

Later, Bansal was out on bail. However, he ended his life by hanging himself along with his son at their residence on the intervening night of September 26-27, 2016.

Before committing suicide, he wrote a note which claimed harassment by CBI.

Three days later, his wife Satyabala and daughter Neha too allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans at their residence.