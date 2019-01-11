Anuja Sathe bags Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani

MUMBAI
TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Contiloe bringing its much-loved historical show Jhansi Ki Rani back on TV. This time, the show will be aired on Colors (Read here: Contiloe to bring its much-loved show Jhansi Ki Rani back on TV
).
There will be a few changes in the storyline and a whole new cast. There are already reports about Baalveer fame Anushka Sen being roped in to play the character of Manikarnika in the show. Talented actor Vikkas Manaktala has joined the cast to play the role of King Gangadhar Rao Newalkar.
As per reliable sources, noted actress Anuja Sathe, who has done some great work in the Marathi industry and has been a part of TV show namely Tamanna and Peshwa Bajirao, has bagged the show to depict the negative character of Jankibai, bhabhi maa of Gangadhar.
There were reports about Varun Badola being roped in for the show. However, we have information that the actor was approached for the show, but things haven’t materialized with him.
We tried reaching out to Anuja, but she remained unavailable for comment.
