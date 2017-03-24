Hot Downloads

News

Anukalp Goswami pens 'Bhaag Bakool Bhaag'

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2017 05:01 PM

Bollywood script and screenplay writer Anukalp Goswami is all set to bring his comical style of writing to television with a sitcom "Bhaag Bakool Bhaag".

He says "it is a classic sitcom where the twists and turns will keep viewers entertained".

"Bhaag Bakool Bhaag", to be aired on Colors channel, will showcase the life of Bakool who is caught in the midst of two marriages.

"I believe that there is a lot of entertainment and comic relief in our everyday relationships; all we have to do, is look for it in the right places. 'Bhaag Bakool Bhaag' addresses a topic that every man dreams of - to have two women who could shape his future," Anukalp said in a statement.

Anukalp, who also wrote the film "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon", added: "The show is a classic sitcom where the twists and turns will keep viewers entertained. I really hope that audiences enjoy this unusual twist on relationships; we have seen it in films, now it's time to bring them to television."

(Source: IANS)

