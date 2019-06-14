Anup Soni to return to Sony TV's Crime Patrol?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

Sony TV’s Crime Patrol is one of the most widely viewed and appreciated shows.

Anup Soni, who hosted the show for 8 long years, became a household name. The actor gained immense popularity for his amazing performance.

However, Anup left the show after 8 years, as he reportedly wanted to focus on acting.

Now, the latest update is that our sources have informed us that Sony TV and Optimistix are planning to bring the show back along with the face of the show, Anup Soni.

We couldn’t reach out to Anup, producers, or the channel spokesperson for a comment.

Are you excited for the show’s comeback?