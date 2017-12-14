Anupam Kher to judge India’s Next Superstars

Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty is one of the best director-producer combination for a show which will provide an opportunity to commoners to enter Bollywood basis their talent and ability. India’s Next Superstars has become the talk of the town after the claims of favouring star-kids has made rounds in the B-town. As the show puts an end to this debate, who better than Anupam Kher to join the show’s panel of Judges with KJo and Rohit Shetty.

The time is right for opening the doors to new talent in the industry. With the news of Anupam Kher joining the bandwagon, after his successful and ongoing stint with FTII, there is a definite stairway to Bollywood laid in front of those who are talented and passionate about entering Bollywood. A source from production adds, “He is one of the finest actors in the industry and has immense knowledge and techniques to impart to the generation of actors the country is producing at this stage.”

Is there a better panel of Judges we could have asked for?!