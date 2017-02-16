Hot Downloads

News

Anupam Roy to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 03:17 PM

All the fans of popular singer Anupam Roy can cheer up and flash a bright smile!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well readers, the award winning singer who is best known for the song Amake Amar Moto Thakte Dao and crooned songs for flicks like Baishe Srabon (Bengali), Piku (Hindi), Fan (Hindi) and Praktan (Bengali) to name a few, will be seen gracing the stage of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

We hear it’s going to be a super fun filled show.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 16 February at 10 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.

