Anupam visits Priyanka on 'Quantico' set

New York: Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Priyanka Chopra on the sets of her TV show Quantico.

He posted photographs from their meeting on Twitter on Thursday morning.

"Thank you dearest Priyanka Chopra for your love and warmth. It was wonderful to come and see you on the sets of Quantico. You are a star. As a fellow Indian, I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best. Indian actor, our ambassador abroad," he wrote.

In response, Priyanka posted, "Thank you for dropping by Anupam Kher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo... Good luck with what your here to do! Can't wait to see you again. Soon."

What do you think Anupam Kher?

While Priyanka is busy shooting for the third season of her spy thriller show in New York, Anupam is shooting a TV pilot there.

Priyanka plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico, which will return to the small screen on 28 April. Besides Quantico, she is working on Hollywood projects like A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic.

(Source: IANS)