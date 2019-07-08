News

Anupama Solanki faints on the sets of Daayan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update from the entertainment industry.

Actress Anupama Solanki who has a chock-o-block schedule with three shows in her kitty at a time, fainted on the sets of &TV’s Daayan. The actress also plays pivotal roles in Sony TV's Vignharta Ganesha and Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein apart from Daayan.

A source close to the project revealed that actress collapsed on the sets of Daayan while shooting for the show.

We contacted Anupama, and she said, 'I believe shooting continuously without breaks and rest has taken a toll on my health. The body couldn’t take so much stress, and I fainted on the sets of Daayan. The production house has been quite supportive and granted me leave for a couple of days. I am taking rest and wanting to get back to shoot with a healthy body and mind.'

Here’s wishing the actress a speedy recovery.

