Anupama Solanki’s balancing act!

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2019 01:30 PM

Actor Anupama Solanki, who is part of three shows Vighanaharta Shree Ganesha, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Daayan, has been keeping really busy. However, the actor has no complaints. Talking about how she balances the three, she says, “Balaji production is my all-time favourite and fortunately I got the chance to work with them. They are very supportive and that's why I am able to manage my all shows.”

The actor says that her role in Vighanaharta Shree Ganesha is no cakewalk, but she is loving it. “I am playing Mohini in the show. Mohini is Lord Vishnu’s avatar. It is a very challenging character for me because mythological shows are not my cup of tea. I have never done mythology and historical shows because I was always afraid to do them as the language is too tough but when I started, I enjoyed a lot,” she says.

But getting ready for Vighnaharta Shree Ganesha is the most challenging. “When I do Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it takes 45 minutes. When I shoot for Dayan, it takes almost one and half hour and when I get ready for Vighnaharta Shree Ganesha, then it takes the maximum time, more than 3 to 4 hours!” she says.

She loves playing different roles simultaneously. “People are amazed when they see me in different avtaars. In Daayan, I am all negative and aggressive, apart from that in Vignaharta Ganesha my character is totally opposite. I play Mohini who is most beautiful women in the universe and in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” my character is totally glamorous and stylish,” she says. 

