Anupriya to don the look of a college girl in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Rhea to learn about Prachi being her sister in Kumkum Bhagya, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea to learn about Prachi being her sister

Rhea and Prachi learn about Pragya being in trouble. Keeping their grudges aside, the two girls join hands to save Pragya from the trap. Now, while saving, Rhea learns that Prachi is her sister and Pragya is her mother.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Society members to learn about Naina’s pregnancy

The society members gather in the compound. Meanwhile, Sameer, Naina, and Rakesh also join them. Rakesh is very happy and smiles all the time. The society members ask him and soon the man spills the beans about Naina’s pregnancy, leaving everyone shocked.

Gathbandhan: Maayi to plan fake death of Laxmi Gaitonde

Dhanak spots Laxmi. However, Maayi gives a disguised look to Laxmi wherein she has a fake burn on half of the face. Maayi introduces Laxmi to Dhanak as her close friend, Bimla. Maayi fears getting arrested by Dhanak once she finds out the truth. So Maayi and Laxmi plan a fake death of the latter.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Amma to make Angoori her heir

Tiwari fights with Angoori regarding money and Amma tells her to teach Tiwari a lesson. Angoori thinks of a few ideas. On the other hand, Amma removes Tiwari’s name as an heir to her property and replaces it with Angoori’s name.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya to don the look of a college girl

Sarthak manages to save Anupriya and decides to change her look. He changes her entire look to a college-going girl for the exam so that no one recognizes her.