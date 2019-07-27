News

Anuradha Khaira to join the cast of SAB TV's Baalveer 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Jul 2019 11:43 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about SAB TV's upcoming show Baalveer 2.

We exclusively reported about Vansh Sayani being roped in to play the lead in the show

(Read here: Child artist Vansh Sayani to play the lead in SAB TV’s Baal Veer 2).

Now, the latest update is that actress Anuradha Khaira has been joined the cast to play an important character in the show.

A source revealed that Anuradha will play the positive character of Dhvani Pari. Her character is associated with the several sounds of the universe.

We contact Anuradha, and she said, 'Yes I am doing the show. It will be my first daily show, and I am excited as the character is quite unique.'

Anuradha has been a part of several episodics.

Here's wishing Anuradha and team Baalveer 2 all the best for the show.

Baal Veer revolved around a boy with special powers. He uses his powers to do good and help others.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Anuradha Khaira, SAB TV, Baalveer 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Antara's dirty condition to get Guddan remarried in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Antara's dirty...
  • Bhallas learn abour Ishita's whereabouts in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Bhallas learn abour...
  • Kunti's secret agenda sending Raghbir-Pragati on honeymoon in Bepanah Pyaar[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kunti's secret...
  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Lisa enters Goenka...
  • Nibedita Pal, Vishesh Sharma, and Sushant Tanwar in ALTBalaji’s Class of 2019[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Nibedita Pal, Vishesh...
  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum:...

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days