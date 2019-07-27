Anuradha Khaira to join the cast of SAB TV's Baalveer 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about SAB TV's upcoming show Baalveer 2.

We exclusively reported about Vansh Sayani being roped in to play the lead in the show

(Read here: Child artist Vansh Sayani to play the lead in SAB TV’s Baal Veer 2).



Now, the latest update is that actress Anuradha Khaira has been joined the cast to play an important character in the show.



A source revealed that Anuradha will play the positive character of Dhvani Pari. Her character is associated with the several sounds of the universe.



We contact Anuradha, and she said, 'Yes I am doing the show. It will be my first daily show, and I am excited as the character is quite unique.'



Anuradha has been a part of several episodics.



Baal Veer revolved around a boy with special powers. He uses his powers to do good and help others.



