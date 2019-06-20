News

Anurag and Mr. Bajaj fierce war opens the ugly secret of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

20 Jun 2019

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr. Bajaj has entered Anurag and Prerna's lives and will soon create trouble for them.

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Bajaj will go mad to ruin the Basu publication and industries.

Anurag will get irritated with Mr. Bajaj’s nasty conspiracies and finally he will track down Bajaj’s location.

And the fight between Anurag and Mr. Bajaj will open an unexpected the ugly secret of Komolika.

Where though Komolika has exit Anurag and Prerna’s life she eventually hatched a new problem for them behind her exit.

Komolika is the only reason behind Mr. Bajaj’s destructive motive against Basu Publications.

Where a cryptic deal was signed between Komolika and Mr. Bajaj and she was the one who brought him in Anurag and Prerna’s life.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag will be able to flop Mr. Bajaj’s plan and save his company. 

 

 

past seven days