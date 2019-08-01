Anurag and Nivedita team up to destroy Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Ki is high on drama as Prerna has chosen her love to be Bajaj and she has made her mind that now she has to live her life with Mr. Bajaj. On the other hand, Anurag becomes revengeful and wants to destroy both Mr. Bajaj and Prerna for betraying him and seems like now Nivedita will be helping him.

In the previous episode it was seen how Anurag fails to get Prerna back in his life, and he returns back home all broke and becomes an alcoholic to forget Prerna and now he is furious and he wants to take some actions.

Thus, Anurag decides to implement Baja’s plan on him where he gets each and every minute detail of Mr. Bajaj.

It would be interesting to see if Anurag and Nivedita would succeed in their plan or no.