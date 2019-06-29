News

Anurag and Prerna to PART WAYS in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 08:35 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag and Prerna’s relationship faces a setback due to Mr. Bajaj’s entry. He is already creating a lot of problems for Anurag in his business.

In the previous episodes, we have seen that Komolika comes to meet Mr. Bajaj. She tells him that she wants Anurag to be destroyed completely.

Bajaj hates disloyalty, and this turns out to  be the reason that he wants to take over Anurag's business and teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, Komolika’s prime motive is to separate Anurag and Prerna.

Anurag comes to know that Bajaj’s rivalry is not professional but personal. He thus tries to join the dots. Soon, with Prerna’s help, he realizes that Komolika's body wasn’t found, which means she could be alive.

Anurag and Prerna have reason to believe that she is the mastermind behind Mr. Bajaj taking the drastic step of destroying Basu Publications.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Now, as we all know, the cast is in Switzerland to shoot an upcoming track wherein Anurag has been trapped by Ronit and apparently Mr. Bajaj for murdering Ronit. The audience will witness courtroom drama, and Prerna and Anurag’s families try to prove him innocent of destroying Mr. Bajaj's chemical factory by lighting it fire.

Prerna is furious when she learns that Mr. Bajaj might be the reason behind Anurag’s arrest, and this brings a huge twist in Prerna and Anura’s lives.

Prerna confronts Mr. Bajaj, who puts forth a condition that will destroy Prerna and Anurag’s love story completely.

What will unfold in the episodes to come? Only time will tell!
Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days