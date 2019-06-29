Anurag and Prerna to PART WAYS in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag and Prerna’s relationship faces a setback due to Mr. Bajaj’s entry. He is already creating a lot of problems for Anurag in his business.



In the previous episodes, we have seen that Komolika comes to meet Mr. Bajaj. She tells him that she wants Anurag to be destroyed completely.



Bajaj hates disloyalty, and this turns out to be the reason that he wants to take over Anurag's business and teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, Komolika’s prime motive is to separate Anurag and Prerna.



Anurag comes to know that Bajaj’s rivalry is not professional but personal. He thus tries to join the dots. Soon, with Prerna’s help, he realizes that Komolika's body wasn’t found, which means she could be alive.



Anurag and Prerna have reason to believe that she is the mastermind behind Mr. Bajaj taking the drastic step of destroying Basu Publications.



Now, as we all know, the cast is in Switzerland to shoot an upcoming track wherein Anurag has been trapped by Ronit and apparently Mr. Bajaj for murdering Ronit. The audience will witness courtroom drama, and Prerna and Anurag’s families try to prove him innocent of destroying Mr. Bajaj's chemical factory by lighting it fire.Prerna is furious when she learns that Mr. Bajaj might be the reason behind Anurag’s arrest, and this brings a huge twist in Prerna and Anura’s lives.Prerna confronts Mr. Bajaj, who puts forth a condition that will destroy Prerna and Anurag’s love story completely.What will unfold in the episodes to come? Only time will tell!