Anurag and Prerna to separate because of Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

08 Jun 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Ki 2, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama.

It was earlier seen that Prerna saves Sneha’s life without knowing that she iis Bajaj’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Anurag too meets Sneha. He also thinks that the little one is cute and promises to meet her again.

But their second meeting is very different.

Sneha wants Prerna to be her mother.

Bajaj wants Sneha to get her voice back and hence decides to marry Prerna.

It will be interesting to see if Prerna agrees to marry him.

