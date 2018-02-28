Home > Tv > Tv News
Anurag and Ragini to perform a sensuous number in Agnifera

28 Feb 2018 06:50 PM

Mumbai: &TV's popular show Agnifera (produced by Ravi Raj and Roshan Lal) will have a dance sequence between one of the lead couples Anurag and Ragini (Ankit Gera and Yukti Kapoor).

 In the ongoing episodes, the couple is off to Udaipur for their honeymoon. Soon the makers will churn out a sequence such where Anurag and Ragini will be seen indulging in some steamy romance.

While the audience will witness  Vishnu and Srushti's cute moments there will be a parallel drama where the former couple will perform a romantic number.

The couple will be seen performing on Ae Mere Humsafar from the Bollywood movie Baazigar.

So all the 'Anuragini'  fans out there, get ready to see your favourite pair stir up some sensuous moves in Agnifera

