Super Dancer Chapter 2 is back with a bang on Sony Entertainment Television. During the recent audition phase, Anurag Basu found a perfect way to spend his free time in between breaks.

After seeing some superb performances, everyone settled for a break and instead of going to the vanity van, Anurag preferred hanging out on the set and capturing everyone on camera.

The director/producer borrowed the onset cameraperson’s lenses and started clicking everything and everyone that he could capture in his camera. He was seen enjoying the same and the ones present on set definitely didn’t mind getting clicked by him

Super Dancer Chapter 2 kick starts on 30 September, 8:00PM

