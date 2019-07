MUMBAI: ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2’ is up for a big twist as love is turning into intense hate.



Anurag's genuine love for Prerna will now turn into intense hate after finding a big fat secret.



Prerna has confessed her love for Mr Bajaj, which has left Anurag wholly shaken.



And this will now settle hate in his heart for Prerna to whom he loved unconditionally and selflessly.



