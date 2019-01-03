News

Anurag to fall in love with Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Balaji Telefilms) is slowly climbing the rating charts, and why not? The makers are doing everything to keep the drama quotient high with interesting twists in the romance and drama.

Fans of Kasautii can look forward to high drama soon with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) realizing his love for Prerna (Erica Fernandes).

Yes, you read that right! In fact, he starts daydreaming about her and visualizes himself romancing Prerna.

Isn’t that great?

We hope that Anurag’s dream turns into reality. However, with the reentry of Komolika (Hina Khan), it looks like Anurag and Prerna are going to have a tough time.

