Anurag to feel insulted in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 05:13 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is seeing a very interesting track.

Mr. Bajaj has backfired Anurag's plan by taking over the Basu mansion.

The Basu family now has to live with Mr. Bajaj and his family for at least one month.

Adding another twist, Mr. Bajaj soon decides to throw a grand party at the Basu mansion.

Mr. Bajaj, Prerna, and Kuki dress up elegantly for the occasion.

Mr. Bajaj wants to make Anurag feel insulted and helpless and leaves no chance to irk Anurag by staying close to Prerna.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag handles the situation.

